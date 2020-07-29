Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, AMD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.4%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 62.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Automatic Data Processing, trading down 5.8%. Automatic Data Processing is lower by about 19.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 3.9%, and Starbucks, trading up 4.8% on the day.

