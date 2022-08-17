In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 14.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Analog Devices, trading down 4.8%. Analog Devices is lower by about 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre, trading down 3.4%, and Apple, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADI, PDD

