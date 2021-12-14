Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADBE, INCY

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Incyte topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Incyte has lost about 19.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Adobe, trading down 6.4%. Adobe is showing a gain of 23.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cadence Design Systems, trading down 4.8%, and Trip.com Group, trading up 2.6% on the day.

