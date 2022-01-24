In early trading on Monday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Peloton Interactive lost about 20.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Airbnb, trading down 8.7%. Airbnb is lower by about 14.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix, trading down 7.5%, and T-Mobile, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ABNB, PTON

