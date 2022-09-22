In early trading on Thursday, shares of Activision Blizzard, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Activision Blizzard, registers a 14.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Airbnb, trading down 4.7%. Airbnb is lower by about 34.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 4.3%, and Alphabet, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ABNB, ATVI

