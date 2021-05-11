Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAPL, PDD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 29.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.8%. Apple is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are eBay, trading down 1.8%, and Activision Blizzard, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.