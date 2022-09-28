In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Biogen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 36.3%. Year to date, Biogen registers a 12.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 4.0%. Apple is lower by about 17.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 1.5%, and Illumina, trading up 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAPL, BIIB

