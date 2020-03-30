Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, VRTX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals registers a 4.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 13.9%. American Airlines Group is lower by about 57.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 12.9%, and Autodesk, trading up 5.1% on the day.

