Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, NTES

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, NetEase registers a 12.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 8.0%. American Airlines Group is lower by about 40.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 7.7%, and Gilead Sciences, trading up 1.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.