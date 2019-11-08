Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, MNST

In early trading on Friday, shares of Monster Beverage topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Monster Beverage registers a 20.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 2.3%. American Airlines Group is lower by about 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital, trading down 2.1%, and Booking Holdings, trading up 3.8% on the day.

