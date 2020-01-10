Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, ISRG

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Intuitive Surgical registers a 2.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group (AAL), trading down 2.0%. American Airlines Group is lower by about 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Liberty Global (LBTYK), trading down 2.0%, and Monster Beverage Corp (MNST), trading up 2.4% on the day.

