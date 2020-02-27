Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, GILD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 16.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 9.1%. American Airlines Group is lower by about 29.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 8.2%, and Netflix, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.