Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, GILD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 12.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 8.3%. American Airlines Group is lower by about 11.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 7.9%, and Xcel Energy, trading up 0.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.