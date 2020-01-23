Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, CTXS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Citrix Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Citrix Systems registers a 13.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 2.2%. American Airlines Group is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Texas Instruments, trading down 2.1%, and Expedia Group, trading up 2.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.