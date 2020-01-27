Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, BIIB

In early trading on Monday, shares of Biogen (BIIB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.3%. Year to date, Biogen has lost about 6.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group (AAL), trading down 6.9%. American Airlines Group is lower by about 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings (UAL), trading down 5.3%, and Charter Communications (CHTR), trading flat on the day on the day.

