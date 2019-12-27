Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, AMZN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Amazon.com Inc registers a 25.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 2.0%. American Airlines Group is lower by about 9.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix, trading down 1.7%, and Ulta Beauty, trading up 0.7% on the day.

