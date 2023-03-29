Nasdaq-100 Index Home to Some Discounted Quality Stocks

Following forgettable showings in 2022, large-cap growth stocks perked up in the first quarter, but there’s good news for investors that may have missed out on that run: There’s some value and plenty of quality left in this corner of the market.
Better news: Market participants can efficiently access broad baskets of stocks checking those boxes thanks to exchange traded funds, including the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) -- both of which follow the Nasdaq-100 Index. Those ETFs are higher by nearly 16% since the start of 2023, and more upside could be on the way with potential contributions from some of the funds’ biggest names.
That group includes Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The tech giant is the largest holding in QQQ and QQQM, and at a weight of 12.63%, the stock is a vital driver of the ETFs’ performances. It’s also an attractively valued tech stock, according to Venu Krishna, Barclays’ head of U.S. equity strategy.
“More than 8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock rate it a buy, according to FactSet. The tech giant’s shares have been boosted by the recent boom in artificial intelligence,” reported Hakyung Kim for CNBC.
Some other Nasdaq-100 components made the Barclays list of tech stocks currently sporting compelling valuations. That group includes Dow component Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) and semiconductor giant Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN). That duo combines for nearly 3% of the QQQ and QQQM rosters.
Other analysts see opportunity with some other marquee names in the aforementioned Invesco ETFs, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Despite concerns about consumer discretionary spending being pinched by high inflation and the possibility that some companies will scale back cloud computing expenditures, shares of Amazon are higher by 16.71% this year.
That’s an impressive showing, considering the trying macroeconomic environment. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak is forecasting big upside for Amazon. In a Sunday note to clients, he reiterated Amazon as a top idea, placing a $150 price target on the shares. That implies upside of more than 50% from the March 27 close.
“We believe a majority of reductions are from AWS/Advertising, which should help protect AWS EBIT through near-term deceleration and drive better long-term leverage,” observed Nowak.
His take is relevant for investors mulling QQQ and QQQM because Amazon is the largest consumer discretionary holding in the ETFs at a weight of 6.11%.
For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Education Channel.Read more on ETFtrends.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.