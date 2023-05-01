Nasdaq-100 Index and Option Pricing Around FOMC and Payroll Reports

This coming week offers chances to trade around two of the more important economic releases. Wednesday afternoon we will get the FOMC announcement and Friday before regular equity market hours the non-farm payroll figures for April are released. To help traders make solid decisions using NDX options we compiled historical data for Nasdaq-100 (NDX) options that have one day to expiration and how that option pricing matched up to the market reactions for each of this week’s announcements.

Since the FOMC report comes first we will explore historical price reactions to the announcement as well as what the NDX option market was expecting the day before each announcement going back to 2020. Before going forward, do note the March 2020 meeting was cancelled (Covid) and the November 2020 announcement came on a Thursday before Thursday expirations were available.

The first chart shows the one-day price change for NDX on FOMC announcement dates going back to January 2020.

The absolute value of price changes for the FOMC announcements is +/-1.04%. This is lower than the average daily price change of +/-1.35% over all dates during the same period. That is likely not what many market observers would expect.

We follow up by showing the 1-day at-the-money (ATM) straddle pricing as a percentage of the NDX close the day before the FOMC announcements. We noted the straddle pricing rose in early 2022, likely in response to the FOMC raising rates to combat inflation, so we included two averages on this chart.

The FOMC straddle pricing from 2020 through present is 1.57%, while starting with the January 2022 meeting the average is 62 basis points higher at 2.19%. The past two FOMC announcements did result in straddle pricing closer to the long-term average and it will be interesting to see if this is the start of consistently lower expected volatility in response to the FOMC announcement.

Finally, we put the data together to demonstrate how consistently selling the ATM straddle the day before the announcement and held through the close on announcement date performs.

Of the 24 FOMC announcements with options expiring on the same day, a straddle seller would profit from eighteen of those or 75% of observations. Also, there is a five period win streak for straddle sellers.

Turning to Friday’s payroll report, we again start out with the NDX performance in reaction to these reports. Recall, we had a market holiday for last month’s report, so the chart covers January 2020 through March 2023 or 39 observations.

The average NDX price change on payroll Friday’s is +/-1.20%, again lower than the average of +/-1.35% over all trading days from January 2020 through March 2023. Despite the press telling us the market is braced for payrolls (and FOMC for that matter), the average reaction for both is lower than a normal trading day.

The average 1-day ATM straddle price is 1.32%, a premium to the average price move, but not exactly an indication the market is bracing for an outlier move.

Finally, as indicated by the chart below, straddle sellers performed better on FOMC than payroll report dates. Of the 38 observations, a straddle sellers would profit on about 71% or 27 of those dates. Also, six of those losses are greater than 1% of the notional value of NDX.

We now have lots of data to work with, so now we wait until Tuesday and Thursday afternoon to see what the NDX option markets are pricing for these two important reports. Our plan is to monitor the tape and likely report back via twitter (@RussellRhoads) regarding big trades using the following day’s index options along with the option pricing relative to history. Finally, once the dust has settled, we will go through the tape for big trades focused on these two numbers and report back in this space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.