NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Wall Street Faces Losing Week as Stock Indexes Retreat

Highlights

Stock indexes decline, breaking multiweek winning streaks.

Tech stocks and more than 440 S&P 500 stocks trade lower.

Healthcare providers show strength while other sectors struggle.

Overview

Major US stock indexes fell on Friday, with Wall Street on track to post a losing week as a rally that carried the broader market in recent months appeared to run out of steam.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 236 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 slid 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back by 1.1%.

Daily S&P 500 Index

The pullback was broad-based with more than 440 S&P 500 stocks trading in negative territory. Information technology was the biggest laggard, down more than 1%. Semiconductor names such as On Semiconductor and Fortinet were each lower by more than 2%.

In contrast, CarMax shares jumped more than 9% after the used car retailer exceeded first-quarter revenue expectations.

All three major averages are set to break multiweek win streaks. The Dow and S&P 500 have lost more than 1% each since the start of the week. The Nasdaq is also down 1%, on pace to snap an eight-week win streak and post its worst weekly stretch since April.

Market Takes Breather as Fed Holds Rates, Eyes Future Increases

The markets have been under a bit of pressure since the press conference and news release of the Fed the other week stating that they are not going to increase interest rates at this time, but are likely to increase rates again 1-2 times later this year. These developments have given the market a “breather” as investors “come to terms” with the ongoing outlook for the central bank’s hiking campaign, he added.

Healthcare Providers Defy Market

Health care providers are on pace for a winning week, bucking the trend in the major averages. As of Thursday’s close, the iShares Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is up by almost 1.8%, and is headed for its third positive week in four.

Among the names bolstering the ETF is Cano Health, DocGo, Acadia Healthcare Company, UnitedHealth Group and more.

Starbucks, CarMax, and Virgin Galactic Experience Significant Moves

These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves in premarket trading on Friday:

Starbucks — The coffee shop chain slid 1.1% after a union representing workers said some stores will strike beginning Friday following claims that the company has not allowed Pride month decor in cafes. Workers at more than 150 stories have agreed to join the strikes taking place over the next week, according to the union, with more working on authorizations.

CarMax — The used car retailer advanced 6.8% after beating Wall Street expectations on first-quarter revenue.

Virgin Galactic — Shares tumbled 12.4% in premarket trading after the space tourism company said it raised $300 million through a common stock offer. Virgin Galactic hopes to raise another $400 million as its looks to expand and improve its spacecraft fleet.

