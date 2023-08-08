NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: VIX Tests 2-Month High after Moody’s Rating Shakes Wall Street;

Highlights

Moody’s rating action sparks Wall Street decline.

U.S. banking sector faces renewed investor apprehension.

Market sentiment skews bearish amid banking concerns.

Wall Street’s Volatility Index (VIX) jumps

Overview

FXEmpire.com -

Wall Street faced significant turbulence on Tuesday, with major benchmarks dropping in value after Moody’s rating agency expressed concerns about U.S. banking health, leading to renewed fears over the nation’s economic trajectory.

The Catalyst behind the Decline

A spree of negative actions by Moody’s triggered Tuesday’s market downturn. Ten smaller lenders saw their ratings slashed by a notch, and larger entities, including Bank of New York Mellon and Truist Financial, are under scrutiny for potential future downgrades. The agency further cautioned about potential pitfalls ahead for the banking sector, pointing to probable funding risks and dwindling profitability.

Broader Impacts on the Banking Sector

The U.S. banking sector was slowly regaining its footing after three major lender failures earlier this year, but recent downgrades reveal continued investor apprehension. Specifically, the S&P 500 Banks index, which has trailed behind the S&P 500’s gains, further receded by 1.1%. Major banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America were not immune, witnessing declines around 1.9%.

Wider Market Reactions

The market’s unease wasn’t limited to the banking sector. As a direct result of the bank downgrades, Wall Street’s volatility index (VIX) surged, reaching its highest point in two months. Notably, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all reported losses. Although the financial sector was predictably hit the hardest, sectors like materials and consumer discretionary also felt the pinch.

Short-term Forecast

Given Moody’s warnings and the evident fragility in investors’ confidence, the market sentiment leans bearish in the short term. The banking sector, especially regional banks crucial for economic fluidity, appears particularly vulnerable. Any further destabilization could result in substantial economic repercussions. However, some sectors, like energy and healthcare, provide a glimmer of hope amid the turmoil, indicating potential pockets of resilience and growth.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.