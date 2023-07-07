NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: US Stocks Waver on Weaker Jobs Report, Fed Rate Hike Worries

Highlights

Weaker-than-expected jobs report raises worries about a Fed rate hike.

US stocks on track for a losing week with major indices declining.

Utilities and consumer staples sectors suffer losses, while specific companies face challenges.

US Stocks Wobble

US stocks faced a mixed performance on Friday, as investors digested a slightly weaker-than-expected June jobs report. Despite the report falling short of expectations, fears of an impending rate hike by the Federal Reserve continued to loom over the market.

Fails to Calm Rate Hike Concerns

The Labor Department’s June jobs report revealed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000, below the anticipated 240,000. Although the unemployment rate stood at 3.6%, slightly lower than predicted, the report contained mixed signals. Average hourly earnings grew by 0.4% in June and 4.4% compared to the previous year. These figures gave the Federal Reserve a reason to consider resuming rate hikes later this month.

Fed Rate Hike Expectations Remain Steady

Traders maintained their bets on the possibility of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month. CME Group’s FedWatch tool indicates a 92% chance of a quarter-point hike on July 26, consistent with previous expectations. Policymakers, during their June meeting, had hinted at the potential for two more rate hikes in 2023. Market participants believe a modest rate hike is likely, but any further increases may not be warranted.

US Stocks Head for a Losing Week

All three major stock indices are on track for a losing week. The S&P 500 is down approximately 0.95%, the Nasdaq is heading for a 0.7% decline, and the Dow is the weakest performer with a projected 1.6% loss.

Sector Analysis: Utilities and Consumer Staples Suffer

The utilities sector experienced early morning losses, falling about 0.7% and leading the declines in the S&P 500. Edison International, Alliant Energy, Evergy, and WEC Energy were among the companies recording losses of over 1%. Consumer staples stocks marked the second-largest losers, with the sector down around 0.7%. PepsiCo, Kimberly-Clark, Hershey, Costco, and Tyson Foods were among the laggards, each experiencing declines of more than 1%.

Company Highlights: Levi Strauss Plunges, Biogen and Alibaba Show Resilience

Levi Strauss witnessed a significant drop in shares, plunging by 8.3% after revising its profit outlook for the year. The apparel retailer now expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.10 to $1.20, missing analysts’ expectations. On the other hand, trading for Biogen resumed after a halt, with shares rising by 0.35% following the FDA’s approval of their Alzheimer’s treatment drug, Lequembi. US-listed shares of Alibaba, the Chinese ecommerce retailer, climbed by 3.5% as the company faced a potential $1.1 billion fine from Chinese authorities, which could open doors for Ant Group to pursue necessary licenses and potentially go public.

Short-Term Forecast

In summary, US stocks faced a mixed performance as a slightly weaker-than-expected jobs report failed to quell concerns over an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Traders remained cautious, maintaining expectations of a rate hike later this month. With all three major indices on track for a losing week, the utilities and consumer staples sectors experienced notable declines. Additionally, Levi Strauss saw a significant drop in shares, while Biogen and Alibaba showcased resilience in the face of market uncertainty.

