NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: US Futures Up as Investors Eye Corporate Earnings, Inflation

Highlights

US stock futures rise ahead of earnings and inflation data.

Aramco Q2 profits drop by 40%, yet surpass expectations.

Wall Street rebounds after a tough week, uncertainty persists.

Overview

Major US stock index futures are on the rise, as investors brace for another week filled with corporate earnings reports and pivotal inflation data. As of Monday, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have increased by 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures are up by 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 futures have advanced around 0.54%. This is a notable turnaround from last week, where Wall Street witnessed its worst performance since March with the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500, and Dow ending 2.9%, 2.3%, and 1.1% lower respectively.

Wall Street Eyes Robust Earnings Season

Daily S&P 500 Index

Earnings reports from companies like Lucid, Palantir, Beyond Meat, and Paramount will be under the lens on Monday. This comes as part of a robust earnings season, where four-fifths of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results have surpassed Wall Street’s expectations. The trend of earnings could sway the market’s direction, especially as investors digest this alongside the latest inflation data due later this week.

Investors Anticipate July’s Key Inflation Data

The focus will soon shift to the release of July’s consumer and producer price index data, which will provide insights into inflation and the overall health of the economy. The Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking campaign has heightened the significance of these indices, with investors keen to anticipate central bank policy changes. This comes in the wake of July’s employment data, which showed lesser job growth than expected but suggested no immediate recession.

Aramco Profits Fall, Surpass Expectations

Overseas, Saudi Aramco, the state oil giant, reported a net profit of $30.07 billion in Q2, a decrease of nearly 40% from last year due to falling crude oil prices and weakening refining and chemicals margins. However, the oil titan managed to surpass analyst expectations, providing a semblance of reassurance amidst global economic uncertainty. Aramco plans to maintain its dividend policy despite the fall in profits, emphasizing its commitment to shareholders.

Markets Teeter Amid Earnings, Global Uncertainty

In summary, the markets this week are poised on a knife-edge, with the US stock futures indicating a positive start, but uncertainty looms large. The corporate earnings reports, inflation data, and global news such as Aramco’s performance will dictate whether the market continues its bullish trend or retreats to a bearish stance.

