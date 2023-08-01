NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Uber’s Impressive Turnaround Fails to Boost Market Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. stock futures decline as investors face a flood of corporate earnings reports.

Uber’s shares rise 4% despite missing revenue expectations, showing promise with earnings growth.

Caterpillar and Merck outperform with better-than-expected results, while Pfizer struggles with Covid product sales.

Overview

U.S. stock futures experienced a downturn on Tuesday as investors grappled with a deluge of corporate earnings reports, including those from Uber, Caterpillar, Pfizer, and Merck. At 12:30 GMT, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by 95 points, or 0.18%. Meanwhile, futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures saw losses of 0.45% and 0.56%, respectively.

Uber: Surprisingly Higher

Uber’s shares rose 4% in premarket trading despite missing revenue expectations. However, the company showed promise with earnings per share of 18 cents, beating the expected 1 cent loss. Uber’s revenue of $9.23 billion, though slightly below estimates, represented a commendable 14% YoY increase.

Notably, Uber transformed from a $2.6 billion net loss to a $394 million net income in Q2. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced CFO Nelson Chai’s departure, highlighting milestones: $1 billion in free cash flow and the first GAAP operating profit. Adjusted EBITDA rose 152% YoY to $916 million, while gross bookings reached $33.6 billion, up 16% YoY.

Caterpillar Gains Despite Sales Warning

Caterpillar, the manufacturing giant, posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue, leading to a 1.4% increase in its shares. However, the company issued a cautionary note about a potential decline in sales and margins for the third quarter.

Merck Higher on Impressive Drug News

Pharmaceutical giant Merck saw its shares rise nearly 2% in premarket trading following the release of its second-quarter revenue, which exceeded expectations. The impressive performance was driven by strong sales of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and HPV vaccine Gardasil. Moreover, Merck managed to post a narrower-than-expected loss for the quarter, boosting investor confidence. The company’s financials were impacted by a $10.2 billion charge related to its acquisition of Prometheus, a company specializing in autoimmune disease treatments.

Pfizer Dips on Decline in Covid Sales

Conversely, Pfizer experienced a slight setback, with its shares declining over 1% in early morning trading. Although the company reported second-quarter adjusted revenue that beat expectations, it fell short of Wall Street’s estimates due to a decline in Covid product sales. Pfizer’s adjusted earnings per share were 67 cents, surpassing the anticipated 57 cents from analysts, as per Refinitiv. However, the company’s revenue came in at $12.73 billion, missing the expected $13.27 billion, mainly due to lower Covid-related sales.

Short-Term Outlook: Led by Nervous but Complacent Investors

In conclusion, U.S. stock futures experienced a decline amidst a flurry of earnings reports from prominent companies. While Uber’s positive performance stood out with impressive financials and growth milestones, Caterpillar and Merck demonstrated resilience with better-than-expected results. On the other hand, Pfizer faced challenges due to a decline in Covid product sales. Investors will be closely watching how these companies navigate the evolving market landscape in the coming months.

The current low level reading in the volatility indicator (VIX) suggests traders are exhibiting complacency. This occurs when investors act as if there isn’t a worry in the world. However, a low VIX reading is often the precursor to a volatility-driving event. Based on this assessment, we’re calling investors both nervous and complacent.

