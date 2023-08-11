NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Technology Sector Facing Weekly Decline

Highlights

July CPI rises 3.2%, slightly below projections.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 hint at weekly declines.

Savers Value Village beats revenue predictions.

Overview

The U.S. stock market saw a subtle uptick on Friday morning, as traders digested the recently released consumer inflation report for July, awaiting further data on wholesale prices. Futures associated with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a slight increase of 22 points (0.06%), with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures following suit, ascending 0.04% and 0.09% respectively.

Market Movers and Shakers

Several stocks stirred the market ahead of Friday’s opening. Savers Value Village stood out with a 3.8% jump, surpassing analysts’ revenue expectations with a robust $379.1 million for Q2. Contrarily, MercadoLibre’s stock had a roller-coaster day — plunging over 3% post-market but achieving a new 52-week peak during the primary session, later announcing their new CFO appointment. Illumina’s shares took a hit, dropping by 1.1%, following a disclosure regarding an SEC investigation concerning their Grail acquisition.

Analyzing July’s Consumer Inflation Data

July’s consumer price index revealed an annual rise of 3.2%, slightly beneath the 3.3% projected by economists. Yet, the core CPI, when excluding unstable elements like food and energy, marked a 4.7% growth from the preceding year. This data suggests the Federal Reserve’s interventions might need more time to settle, leading to enduringly high rates.

Short-term Market Forecast

The prevailing sentiment indicates a cautious market. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for weekly drops of 0.2% and 1.2% respectively, making it a consecutive losing streak. In contrast, the Dow hints at a modest 0.3% weekly gain.

The tech-centric FANG+ stocks and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund seem to lean towards a negative close for the week.

However, with the release of July’s producer price index and August’s preliminary consumer sentiment data imminent, investors remain on alert, hoping for indicators that might steer the market’s direction.

