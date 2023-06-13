NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Tech Sector Fuels Rally Amid Easing Inflation, Steady Rates

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US stock indexes surge on positive inflation report.

Traders bet on Fed maintaining interest rates unchanged.

Technology sector drives market rally amid optimism.

Overview

In a positive turn of events, the major US stock indexes are surging higher on Tuesday following the release of new inflation data. The report indicated that price pressures had once again slowed in May, leading investors to believe that the Federal Reserve may opt to skip a rate hike during their policy meeting this week. As a result, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new one-year highs, buoyed by the prospect of the Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates at their current levels.

At 14:00 GMT, the blue chip Dow Jones is trading 34191.73, up 125.40 or +0.37%. The benchmark S&P 500 Index is at 4355.59, up 16.66 or +0.38% and the tech-weighted Nasdaq is trading 13489.83, up 27.91 or +0.21%.

CPI Signals Rate Stability

Daily Nasdaq Composite

The consumer price index for May revealed a 4% year-over-year increase, representing the slowest annual rate since March 2021. This data prompted traders to increase their bets on the Fed keeping rates unchanged. The odds, as reflected by CME Group’s FedWatch tool, now suggest a 99% chance of the central bank maintaining the current target rate of 5% to 5.25%. The latest figures indicate a significant shift in sentiment, with traders previously anticipating a rate hike before the report was released.

Odds of July Rate Hike Fall

Furthermore, traders have also adjusted their expectations for a potential rate hike in July. Prior to the release of the consumer price data, a rate hike in July was widely expected. However, the report, which indicated a modest 4% increase in consumer prices compared to the previous year, has caused traders to scale back their bets on a July rate hike. In fact, the 4% annual gain in consumer prices marks the smallest increase in over two years.

Fed May Not Pause, but Actually Hold Rates

This latest data suggests that the Fed may not only skip a rate hike but potentially take a full-blown hold. The central bank appears to be leaning towards maintaining their current stance, opting for a ‘skip’ instead of an extended pause to observe the impact of the five consecutive rate hikes implemented since the beginning of the hiking cycle.

Tech Shares Rise on Easing Inflation

The positive market sentiment was particularly evident in the technology sector, with tech shares leading the way. Easing inflation concerns, combined with the prospect of unchanged interest rates, bolstered optimism among investors. Oracle shares soared by 5% after exceeding Wall Street’s expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter. Additionally, shares of Netflix and Meta witnessed gains of 2.4% and 1.2% respectively, further contributing to the overall market rally.

Inflation Data Boosts Investor Confidence

In conclusion, the latest inflation data has instilled confidence in investors, driving stock markets to new heights. With the potential for a rate hike diminishing, market participants are increasingly optimistic about the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions. As the Fed’s meeting progresses, market attention will remain focused on their indications for future rate hikes and the potential impact on various sectors.

