NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Stocks Soar on Lower Inflation Data; Bank Stocks Lead Rally

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all see significant gains.

Bank stocks, including Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, witness strong rallies.

Inflation figures for June show a slight slowdown, aligning with a “soft landing” scenario.

U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday as investors celebrated news of lower-than-expected inflation data for the previous month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by 282 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also experienced significant gains of 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively. Notably, the S&P 500 reached its highest level since April 2022 and set a new high for 2023.

Bank Stocks Big Winners

Daily S&P 500 Index

Bank stocks were among the biggest winners of the day, with Citigroup and Goldman Sachs witnessing a 3.6% and 3.1% rally in their share prices, respectively. Regional banks also saw robust gains, as Comerica added 6% and Zions Bancorporation surged 5.2%.

Inflation Lower than Forecast

Inflation figures for June showed a year-over-year increase of 3% in the consumer price index, falling slightly short of economists’ expectations of a 3.1% rise. The month-over-month increase of 0.2% was also lower than forecasted. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose less than anticipated.

Analysts interpret these numbers as indicative of a gradual slowdown rather than a sudden downturn. The labor market is slowing down, and inflation is also experiencing a deceleration. This aligns with the concept of a “soft landing” in the economy, requiring patience and time for the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes to take effect.

Producer Inflation Data on Tap

Investors will keep a close eye on the producer price index data for June, set to be released on Thursday before the market opens. Both the consumer price index and the producer price index serve as vital indicators of inflation trends, guiding investors’ expectations of future interest rate moves by the Federal Reserve. The current market sentiment suggests a high probability of a rate hike during the July meeting.

Stocks on the Move

Shortly after the opening, several companies are making notable moves. Beyond Meat, the plant-based meat alternative, saw a 2% increase after announcing expanded availability of its steak product in approximately 14,000 U.S. stores. Solar power company SunPower surged almost 6% following an upgrade from Raymond James, while Carvana, the car retailer, climbed around 2% after receiving an upgrade from JMP. Netflix and Holley Inc. also experienced modest gains after positive developments.

Short-Term Outlook: Strong Heading into Earnings Season

As investors digest the latest inflation data and monitor the performance of various sectors, market participants will closely follow upcoming earnings reports and corporate updates for further insights into the overall economic landscape.

