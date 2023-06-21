NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Stocks Retreat as Investors Digest Powell’s Inflation Comments

Highlights

Powell confirms more rate hikes due to high inflation.

Stock market shows signs of being overbought.

Some companies experience notable movements in premarket trading.

Overview

FXEmpire.com -

Investors took a pause on Wednesday as they digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation, resulting in lower major U.S. stock indexes following last week’s market rally. Powell confirmed that more interest rate hikes are likely in the future, citing persistently high inflation levels. The central bank had refrained from raising rates in its recent meeting after a series of consecutive hikes, but Powell indicated the possibility of two more quarter-percentage point moves later this year.

Powell Focuses on Inflation

Powell emphasized the need to address inflation, stating that “nearly all” policymakers expect additional rate hikes to bring inflation closer to the Fed’s 2% target. However, the stock market appears overbought and in search of a catalyst following its recent gains. The S&P 500 reached its highest level since April 2022 and recorded its fifth consecutive positive week.

Stocks on the Move

In premarket trading, FedEx shares declined approximately 3% after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter. Similarly, Winnebago shares slid over 8% as the motorhome maker missed third-quarter revenue estimates. Meanwhile, KB Home is set to release its quarterly results after the market closes.

In othermarket news some companies saw notable movements in premarket trading. MicroStrategy, a cloud services firm with bitcoin exposure, rose by 2.9%, continuing its upward trajectory in 2023. Tesla, despite a downgrade from Barclays, experienced a 1.2% increase in share value.

Winnebago Industries, on the other hand, fell 4.7% following its quarterly results. The company’s report shows adjusted earnings per share above estimates, but it also indicates a significant decline in revenue due to a challenging RV market and steeper discounts.

Overall, investors are cautiously assessing the potential impact of future rate hikes and the current state of the stock market as they navigate through market uncertainties.

Short-term forecast

With the recent overbought conditions and the anticipation of additional rate hikes, the market may experience a bearish sentiment in the near term as investors seek further catalysts for sustained growth.

