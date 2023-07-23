NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Stocks Mixed on Corporate Earnings; Dow’s Winning Streak Continues

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Mixed stocks on Friday, Dow extends 10-day winning streak.

S&P 500 and Dow record slight gains; Nasdaq falls.

Traders recalibrate due to Nasdaq-100 rebalance, eye corporate earnings.

Overview

Stocks had a mixed performance on Friday as traders closely analyzed the latest corporate earnings, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average achieving an impressive 10-session winning streak. The 30-stock Dow managed to climb 2.51 points, or 0.01%, reaching a closing level of 35,227.69. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 saw a modest gain of 0.03%, finishing at 4,536.34. However, the Nasdaq Composite experienced a slight decline of 0.22%, ending the session at 14,032.81.

Dow’s Remarkable 10-Day Winning Streak

Daily S&P 500 Index

Remarkably, the Dow’s ten consecutive days of gains marked a notable achievement, something not witnessed for the index since August 2017. Over the week, the S&P 500 showed resilience, adding 0.69%, while the Dow posted a solid gain of 2.08%, both securing a second positive week in a row. On the other hand, the Nasdaq struggled, falling 0.57% during the same period.

Friday Trading: Volatility and Rebalancing

The trading session on Friday was characterized by volatility, as portfolio managers recalibrated their funds ahead of an unusual Nasdaq-100 rebalance set to take effect on Monday. Additionally, the expiration of a substantial volume of index and stock options contributed to the market turbulence.

Corporate Earnings: Mixed Performances

Investors remained attentive to corporate earnings following a busy week of quarterly results. Unfortunately, not all companies performed as expected, with transportation giant CSX witnessing a 3.7% decline due to underwhelming results. Similarly, American Express saw a drop of nearly 3.9% in its stock value.

Corporate Earnings: Mixed Expectations

So far, corporate earnings have been a mixed bag. Approximately 75% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported their earnings have exceeded analysts’ expectations, according to FactSet data. While this is still a commendable performance, it falls slightly below the three-year average of 80%, as reported by The Earnings Scout.

Positive Outlook: Early Q2 Results

Despite the mixed earnings results, the overall outlook remains positive, and early Q2 results seem to be sufficient to keep equity markets moving higher. The coming week, during which about 50% of market capitalization will report their earnings, will offer a clearer picture of the broader earnings dynamics.

Stock Market’s Rollercoaster: Resilience Ahead

In conclusion, the stock market’s recent performance has been a rollercoaster ride, influenced by corporate earnings reports and other factors. As investors keep a close eye on these developments, the markets continue to show resilience and potential for further growth in the short term. However, upcoming earnings reports will play a crucial role in determining the market’s direction in the near future.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.