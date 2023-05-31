NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Stock Futures Dip Amid Debt Ceiling Debate

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. stock futures decline amid debt ceiling debate.

Nasdaq Composite outperforms with strong growth in May.

Earnings results impact stock movements in extended trading.

During Wednesday’s pre-market session, U.S. stock futures are trading lower, reversing earlier gains. Investors are closely monitoring the federal debt ceiling debate in Washington as May’s final trading day approaches. Reports indicate that the debt ceiling bill has overcome a significant hurdle, setting it up for a final House vote before reaching the Senate.

At 04:00 GMT, the blue chip Dow futures are trading at 32988.00, reflecting a decrease of 101.00 or -0.31%. Similarly, the benchmark S&P 500 futures stand at 4205.75, and the tech-weighted Nasdaq futures contract is at 14380.50, down 16.25 or -0.11%. Tuesday’s trading session was relatively uneventful, with the Dow experiencing a modest decline of approximately 50 points, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a 0.3% increase.

Nasdaq Soars, A.I. Enthusiasm Prevails

Daily Nasdaq-100 Index

As we approach the final trading day of May, the Nasdaq Composite has shown impressive growth, with an increase of nearly 6.5% for the month. In contrast, the S&P 500 has only risen by approximately 0.9%, while the Dow has experienced a decline of 3.1%.

The remarkable performance of the Nasdaq can be attributed largely to the enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence (A.I.), which briefly propelled Nvidia’s market capitalization above $1 trillion last Thursday. However, concerns have arisen among investors and Wall Street strategists regarding the narrow strength of the market. There are no indications of widespread participation or early cyclicals alongside the A.I. trend.

Debt Ceiling Deal Faces Opposition

The ongoing fight over the debt ceiling has impacted the market, as President Biden and Speaker McCarthy’s deal to cap federal spending and raise the debt ceiling awaits ratification.

The compromise bill passed a crucial test in the House Rules Committee and is scheduled for a floor vote on Wednesday. Late-stage support from GOP Rep. Massie allowed the bill to be approved by seven of the nine Republicans on the committee.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that the bill could reduce budget deficits by around $1.5 trillion over the next decade. However, more than 20 conservative Republicans opposed the deal, criticizing McCarthy’s leadership and the lack of transformative change.

Conservative groups also expressed their opposition. The bill still needs to pass the House and Senate before the Treasury Department’s deadline to avoid potential debt obligations.

Reaction to After-Hours Earnings Reports

After the closing bell on Tuesday, several stocks made notable moves in extended trading:

Daily Ambarella Inc

Ambarella (-12%): The chip stock fell despite reporting a smaller-than-expected Q1 loss. However, its Q2 revenue guidance of $60-64 million was below analysts’ expectations.

Daily Box Inc

Box (+3%): The cloud company surpassed estimates in its Q1 earnings, reporting higher adjusted earnings per share ($0.32) and revenue ($252 million) than expected.

Daily Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (-4%): Mixed results in its Q2 earnings caused the technology services company’s stock to drop. Although adjusted earnings per share ($0.52) exceeded expectations, revenue ($6.97 billion) fell short.

HP Inc. (-2%): The tech hardware company’s stock dipped after a mixed Q2 report. While adjusted earnings per share ($0.80) beat estimates, revenue ($12.91 billion) was slightly below expectations.

These moves in stock prices were influenced by factors such as revenue guidance, earnings results, and meeting or missing analysts’ expectations.

