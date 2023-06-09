NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: S&P 500 Hits Yearly High, Boosting Investor Confidence

Highlights

S&P 500 reaches highest level of the year.

Nasdaq Composite sees significant increase.

Tesla, General Motors, and DocuSign experience notable gains.

Overview

FXEmpire.com -

The S&P 500 reached a significant milestone on Thursday by closing at its highest level of the year, signaling growing optimism among investors. Shortly after the opening on Friday, the broader market index is up 0.44%. Meanwhile the Nasdaq Composite is seeing a more substantial increase of 0.92%. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is only inching up by 0.12%.

For the week, the S&P 500 is up by 0.5%, marking its fourth consecutive weekly gain and its longest winning streak since August. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite is also up by approximately 0.5%, on track for its seventh consecutive advance.

Tesla surges, General Motors climbs

Tesla shares experienced a notable surge of 5% following news that General Motors plans to utilize its electric vehicle charging network. General Motors’ stock also climbed 0.5% on the back of this positive development. Additionally, DocuSign shares jumped an impressive 7% after the electronic agreements firm surpassed analysts’ expectations for first-quarter revenues and profits.

S&P 500 Hits Yearly High

During Thursday’s trading session, the S&P 500 continued its recent rally and closed at its highest level this year, just below the key 4,300 threshold. This upward trend was welcomed by investors, as it indicated a broader participation in the market, including small-cap equities. However, some market participants cautioned that these gains might not be sustainable, emphasizing the need for vigilance.

Investors Await CPI and FOMC

In the coming week, investors eagerly await the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The market expects a pause in the rate-hiking campaign, with a 75% probability, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. These events will offer insights into future monetary policy and its impact on the market.

Adobe Surges, Target Drops: Stock Updates

In other notable news, Adobe shares surged more than 3.5% in premarket trading after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock, citing the positive impact of artificial intelligence integration. Corning also experienced a pre-market gain of over 3% following an upgrade from Morgan Stanley. On the flip side, Target shares dropped over 1% after Citi downgraded the retail giant, expressing concerns about recent sales data potentially indicating a peak.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautiously Optimistic

The S&P 500 reached a fresh annual peak, indicating increasing investor confidence. The focus of investors lies on the forthcoming inflation data and the Fed’s policy announcement. This will drive investor sentiment over the near-term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.