Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Slightly Lower Ahead of JPMorgan Earnings

Stock index futures slightly lower before earnings reports JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup report Q1 earning Before Opening Recent inflation data indicates easing pressures

Investors are watching US stock index futures contracts which are slightly lower. They are analyzing the latest inflation data to assess the state of the economy during the corporate earnings season.

At 09:00 GMT, blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are trading 34089.00, down 101.00 or -0.30%. Benchmark S&P 500 Index futures are trading 4166.50, down 6.25 or -0.15% and tech-weighted NASDAQ futures are at 13183.25, down 26.50 or -0.20%.

Consumer and producer inflation data were recently released, raising hope for the end of the Fed’s interest rate hike campaign. This could potentially lead to a bullish stock market.

As investors await the reports from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi before the opening bell on Friday, they will also keep a close watch on data pertaining to retail sales, import prices, and the industrial sector to gain a better understanding of the current economic landscape.

US Treasury Yields Dip

On Friday, US Treasury yields remained stable as investors evaluated recent data indicating that inflationary pressures could be easing. The 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.443%, and the 2-year Treasury yield was down slightly to 3.9707%. This week’s inflation data, including Thursday’s producer price index report for March, which declined by 0.5% on a monthly basis, suggests that the Fed may pause interest rate hikes sooner than anticipated.

JPMorgan: Focus on Industry Performance and CEO’s Economic Outlook

Daily JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is set to report Q1 earnings on Friday. Wall Street expects earnings per share of $3.41, up 29.7% YoY, and revenue of $36.24 billion, up 14.7% YoY.

Analysts will be looking for insight into how the industry fared following the collapse of two regional banks last month, as well as any clues on how JPMorgan and others are tightening lending standards ahead of an expected U.S. recession.

They will also want to hear from CEO Jamie Dimon about his expectations for the economy and how the regional banking crisis will develop.

Wells Fargo: Potential Stock Boost and New CEO Announcement

Daily Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo is expected to report Q1 earnings today, with estimates ranging between 95 cents and $1.38 per share. The options market is pricing in a 5.6% next-day swing, which could bode well for the stock that is continuing to recover from a drop in March.

Analysts are mostly bullish on the stock, with a consensus price target of $48.59, a 23.1% premium to its current trading level. The stock was up 0.7% at $39.47 ahead of the earnings report, following the news of a new CEO for the Consumer & Small Business Banking Unit.

Citigroup: Focus on Strategy and Potential for Upside

Daily Citigroup Inc

Citigroup is set to report its Q1 fiscal 2023 earnings before the opening bell on Friday. Investors will be looking for progress in the bank’s strategy to divest its global consumer bank and increase investment in wealth management and its Services division, as well as an update on the resumption of the share buyback program.

Analysts expect earnings of $1.70 per share on revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter. Citigroup has a sound strategy to outperform over the next 12-18 months. Despite underperforming peers in 2022, it may be a solid bargain in 2023 with potential upside for investors.

