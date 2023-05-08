Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Rally Pauses Ahead of Crucial Inflation Reading

FXEmpire.com -

US Stock Market Highlights

U.S. stocks take a breather ahead of inflation reading

Middle-market bank stocks stabilize

Labor Department’s inflation reading to affect Fed’s tightening cycle

US Stock Market Overview

On Monday, following a strong rally in the previous session, U.S. stocks took a breather. With investors turning their attention to a crucial inflation reading scheduled for later in the week. Stocks grappled with directionless movement, leaving investors unenthused, due to lackluster earnings from Tyson Foods and Catalent. A fleeting rebound in regional banks added to the uncertainty.

By day’s end, the S&P 500 closed at 4,138.12 points, up 1.87 points or 0.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.18% (21.5 points) to 12,256.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, ended the day in the red, falling 0.17% (55.69 points) to 33,618.69.

Investors Await Positive News Follow-Up

Daily S&P 500 Index

This uncertainty follows Friday’s rally, when positive U.S. jobs data suggested a robust labor market. Investors need more positive news to sustain upward swings in the market. This ensures market’s upward trajectory in subsequent sessions.

Regional Bank Stocks Stabilize

The KBW Regional Banking index performed strongly on Friday. However, there was a midday stall in the rebound of regional lenders’ shares. PacWest Bancorp’s gains were reduced, despite initially surging about 30% earlier in the session. This was fueled by the bank’s reducing its quarterly dividend to strengthen its capital.

Last week, concerns arose over the collapse of First Republic Bank, leading to significant losses in regional bank shares. However, the current day showed signs of stabilization in middle-market bank stocks, with investors recognizing that prices were not aligned with underlying fundamentals. As a result, bargain hunters are operating on the premise that stability in middle-market bank stocks is emerging.

Zscaler Shares Climb, Tyson Drops

Daily Zscaler Inc

Zscaler Inc’s shares climbed following its increased annual forecast for the cloud security company. Meanwhile, Catalent Inc, the contract drug manufacturer, saw a decline in revenue and core profit for 2023. This resulted in a drop in its share price. Tyson Foods also experienced a decline in its stock price due to an unexpected second-quarter loss and a cut in its annual revenue forecast. On a positive note, Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Class B shares surged after announcing a first-quarter profit of $35.5 billion, largely attributed to gains from Apple stocks.

Crucial Inflation Reading This Week

This week’s focus will be on the Labor Department’s inflation reading on Wednesday, with expectations of a 0.4% increase in the consumer price index (CPI) for April, following a 0.1% gain in March. In addition, the week will feature data on producer prices, weekly jobless claims, and consumer sentiment.

These figures will be crucial in determining whether the Federal Reserve’s recent 25 basis point hike, as part of its aggressive tightening cycle, is effective in curbing inflation and dispelling fears of stagflation.

However, the bigger picture suggests that inflation will persist at elevated levels, and a recession may be imminent. Although the nature of this recession is uncertain, the market will likely remain range-bound until there is evidence to contradict this thesis.

