Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Rally Fueled by Tech Sector Surge

Positive economic data drives S&P 500 up 1.3% on Thursday

Tech stocks experience robust performance with Amazon and Alphabet leading

First-quarter bank earnings reports could provide insights into future economic growth

The S&P 500 Index rose by 1.3% on Thursday, driven by positive economic data that showed a decline in inflation and a more relaxed labor market. This news boosted traders’ optimism that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its aggressive interest rate hike cycle. Big Tech led the stock market surge as traders celebrated the report on cooling inflation in the US, with the S&P 500 reaching its highest closing level since February.

US Producer Prices Drop More Than Expected, Indicating Success of Fed’s Rate Hike Strategy

New economic data shows that producer prices in the US have dropped more than expected, indicating that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike strategy may be working.

The March Producer Price Index decreased by 0.5% month over month, surpassing expectations, while the core wholesale price index also decreased by 0.1% month over month, exceeding economists’ forecasts.

This trend in easing inflation, along with Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index report, suggests a possible end to the Fed’s tightening strategy. However, the Fed may not be able to reduce rates as quickly as anticipated due to inflation persisting, potentially requiring them to stay on hold for longer than expected, with rate cuts potentially happening next year.

Tech stocks surge led by Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet on Wednesday

Tech stocks experienced a robust performance on Wednesday, with megacaps driving the S&P Technology sector to its most significant one-day percentage gain in almost a month. The communication services and information technology sectors were among the significant gainers in the S&P 500.

Mega-cap tech stocks, including Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta, gained over 2%, with Amazon rising by over 4%. Tesla also gained by 3%. This comes after a period of underperformance earlier in the year, during periods of rising inflation and rates.

Conversely, Delta Air Lines Inc and Harley-Davidson Inc’s shares fell due to missing first-quarter profit targets and the announcement of CFO Gina Goetter’s departure, respectively. In contrast, Groupon Inc’s shares rose following the appointment of Jiri Ponrt as CFO, and Netflix Inc’s shares rose due to Wedbush analysts’ predictions of increased profitability from the platform’s new subscriber revenue growth.

Investors await bank earnings reports for insight into future economic growth

Investors are shifting their focus towards the first-quarter earnings season, which will begin on Friday with the release of major banks’ results, including Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Wells Fargo & Co.

These earnings reports could provide valuable insights into the strength of regional banks, future lending activity, and the banks’ outlook on future economic growth.

Refinitiv data shows that analysts expect S&P 500’s aggregate first-quarter earnings to decrease by 5.2% compared to the same period last year, which is a significant shift from the 1.4% year-on-year growth seen at the start of the quarter.

Financial Markets Anticipate Fed Pause on Rate Hikes Following Positive PPI Data

The financial markets are predicting a one-in-three chance that the Federal Reserve will pause its rate hikes. And keep the Fed funds target rate in the 4.75% to 5.00% range.

The positive news from the Producer Price Index (PPI) number, which was better than expected, has given investors some comfort that the Fed may not need to raise rates at the next meeting.

However, the markets could be overly optimistic, as the Fed may not be able to reduce rates as quickly as predicted due to inflation persisting.

Consequently, the Fed may need to stay on hold for a more extended period than anticipated, with rate cuts possibly happening next year.

