NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Prices Slide as Trade Tensions Mount; Nvidia Declines

Highlights

Nasdaq slides on Nvidia decline and export restriction reports.

Despite pullback, Nasdaq records best first half in 40 years.

Potential export restrictions on chips impact U.S.-China trade relations.

Overview

U.S. stock indexes opened under pressure on Wednesday, led by a slide in the Nasdaq due to a sharp decline in shares of Nvidia. Chip stocks faced selling pressure following reports of potential new export restrictions to China. Nvidia shares dropped 2%, while AMD fell over 1%, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) slid 1.5%. Despite the current pullback, the Nasdaq has experienced its best first half in 40 years, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite up by 14% and 29% respectively.

Daily Nasdaq

The market’s current trend remains upward, characterized by a recent series of higher tops and higher bottoms. Despite some beliefs that the market could be shifting toward a momentum-driven environment, it continues to be driven by trends. The leadership in cyclical sectors like technology and industrials provides positive indicators for investors, suggesting a bullish market.

Market Anticipates Powell’s Remarks

As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking, joining other central bank leaders, investors will closely watch his remarks for insights into future U.S. economic policy. Notably, Powell has recently expressed expectations of further interest rate increases to combat inflation, while signaling a more moderate pace for such hikes.

US Considers Chip Export Restrictions, Impacting Nvidia and AMD

Daily NVIDIA Corp

The U.S. government is considering export restrictions on sophisticated chips used in artificial intelligence computing to China. The Commerce Department may impose these restrictions, which could impact chipmakers like Nvidia and AMD. Previous limitations on chip computing power for Chinese use have already affected these companies. Some companies have utilized cloud-based computing solutions to bypass existing export controls, and the potential new controls would extend to them.

US-China Tech Competition Raises Concerns, Trade Tensions Escalate

The ongoing competition between the U.S. and China in the hardware and software technology sectors has raised concerns, with cybersecurity threats and intellectual property theft identified as major national security risks. Tightened chip export controls would likely escalate trade tensions between the two countries, potentially undermining efforts to mitigate impacts. Nvidia and AMD declined to comment on the matter, and the Bureau of Industry and Security, responsible for export control, did not provide an immediate response.

Market Faces Pressure

In summary, U.S. stock indexes faced pressure, led by a decline in the Nasdaq and chip stocks due to potential export restrictions on advanced chips to China. Despite this, the market has shown a bullish trend, with the Nasdaq experiencing its best first half in four decades. Attention now turns to Powell’s remarks. However, the ongoing competition between the U.S. and China in technology sectors could have significant implications for trade relations.

