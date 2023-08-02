NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Pressured by Credit Rating Downgrade

Highlights

Wall Street down after U.S. credit downgrade.

Analysts optimistic about US economy.

Tech stocks decline, earnings outlook improves.

Overview

Overview

The major Wall Street stock indexes are down at the mid-session on Wednesday following the credit rating downgrade of the U.S. government by Fitch. The rating agency downgraded the United States from AAA to AA+, expressing concerns over fiscal deterioration and mounting government debt. This marks the second time a major agency has downgraded the country’s rating, with Standard & Poor’s having done so in 2011.

Major Brokerages Optimistic Amid Downgrade

Despite the downgrade, several major brokerages have expressed optimism, stating that the U.S. economy is stronger now compared to 2011 and that the downgrade is unlikely to have a long-term negative impact on financial markets. However, some investors took this as an opportunity to book profits, as the markets had been performing well in July.

Mega-Cap Stocks Lower as Yields Rise

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq took a breather after a robust July, driven by better-than-expected earnings and hopes for a soft landing of the U.S. economy. However, rate-sensitive mega-cap stocks, such as Tesla, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Apple, experienced a dip as the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes reached its highest level in nearly nine months at 4.1%.

CVS Surpasses Market Expectations

In the midst of the market fluctuations, some companies managed to make gains based on their strong performance. CVS Health Corp saw a 3.1% increase after surpassing Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly profit, driven by its pharmacy benefit management unit’s strength and lower-than-expected medical costs in its health insurance business. Industrial software firm Emerson also climbed 4.2% after raising its annual profit outlook, as companies invested more in automation due to the tight labor market.

Earnings Show Mild Improvement from Forecast

Looking at the broader picture, second-quarter earnings are projected to decline 5.4% from the previous year, an improvement from the earlier estimate of a 7.9% decline. However, some companies faced challenges, like Wells Fargo, which anticipates paying up to $1.8 billion to replenish a government deposit insurance fund that suffered a $16 billion drain due to three bank collapses.

Caution Persists as Market Fluctuates

Overall, the sentiment in the market remains cautious, with declining issues outnumbering advancers by a significant margin. The S&P index recorded some new 52-week highs, but the Nasdaq also registered a substantial number of new lows.

Credit Downgrade Creates Uncertainty

In conclusion, the U.S. government’s credit rating downgrade by Fitch had an impact on the financial markets, leading to a dip in major indices and affecting specific sectors. Despite the downgrade, analysts maintain a positive outlook for the U.S. economy and expect earnings to improve. However, uncertainty lingers, and investors are advised to closely monitor developments in the coming days.

Short-term Forecast

The market sentiment appears bearish as investors grapple with the credit rating downgrade and concerns over mounting debt. Traders should remain cautious and keep a close eye on economic indicators and company earnings reports for potential short-term opportunities amidst the volatility.

