NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Optimism as GDP Surpasses Expectations, Jobless Claims Drop

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. stock market in position to close first half on a positive note, driven by economic growth and reduced jobless claims.

Revised report shows stronger-than-expected Q1 GDP growth, allaying concerns of a recession.

Lower jobless claims reflect a thriving labor market and steady economic recovery.

Overview

The major U.S. stock indexes opened the cash market on Thursday with gains, marking the end of the second quarter and first half on a positive note. Boosted by robust first-quarter economic growth and a significant drop in weekly initial jobless claims, stocks are off to a promising start.

Robust 1Q GDP Data

Daily S&P 500 Index

The Commerce Department released a revised report indicating much stronger than expected growth for the U.S. economy in the first quarter. Gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-through-March period expanded at an annualized pace of 2%, surpassing the previous estimate of 1.3% and the Dow Jones consensus forecast of 1.4%. This upward revision helps allay concerns of a looming recession.

The revision can be attributed to stronger-than-anticipated consumer expenditures and exports, as reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This positive news underscores the resilience of the U.S. economy and instills confidence among investors.

Impressive Weekly Jobless Claims Drop

In addition to the impressive GDP growth, weekly jobless claims fell to 239,000, marking the lowest level since May. Economists had expected 264,000 claims, making this drop an unexpected positive development. The decline in jobless claims signals a thriving labor market and reinforces the notion that the economy is steadily recovering.

Banks Up after Positive Stress Test Review

Bank stocks also experienced gains after passing the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test. The Fed announced that all 23 banks assessed this year are well-capitalized to withstand a severe recession scenario. Bank of America and Wells Fargo saw nearly a 2% increase, while Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase each rose over 1%.

As the first half of the year comes to a close, the stock market has delivered strong performances. The S&P 500 has surged 14% year-to-date, poised for its best monthly performance since January. The Nasdaq, driven by optimism surrounding artificial intelligence, has climbed nearly 30% and is on track for its best first half since 1983. Meanwhile, the Dow has seen a more modest gain of 2%.

However, despite the positive start to 2023, many analysts anticipate increased volatility in the second half of the year. Sustained gains for equities hinge on favorable outcomes from the Federal Reserve, economic data, and advancements in artificial intelligence. Presently, the S&P 500 is priced for near-perfection, leaving little room for error. Any negative developments could trigger a potential downturn.

Recent sessions saw the S&P 500 closing near the flatline as investors digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks, signaling a more restrictive monetary policy and the likelihood of additional interest rate hikes. Powell reiterated a similar sentiment during a conference in Spain on Thursday, reinforcing expectations of tightening measures.

In summary, the U.S. stock market is riding the wave of strong economic growth and declining jobless claims. The positive momentum, coupled with successful stress test results for major banks, has fueled investor optimism. However, caution remains as the market enters the second half of the year, with potential volatility on the horizon.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.