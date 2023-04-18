Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Netflix Q1 Earnings Meet Expectations; Shares Dip Following Weak Q2 Forecast

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Netflix Q1 earnings met expectations

Q2 revenue and EPS forecasts missed Wall Street estimates

Netflix added 1.75 million subscribers in Q1

Overview

On Tuesday, Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) reported revenue and earnings for the first quarter that were largely consistent with Wall Street’s expectations.

However, the company’s projection for the next three months fell below analyst estimates, causing its shares to drop 9.3% to $302.43 in after-hours trading.

Netflix’s Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations

During the first quarter, the streaming video pioneer benefited from the crackdown on password sharing and the introduction of an ad-supported tier.

Netflix’s earnings per share for January to March were $2.88, slightly above Wall Street’s projected $2.86, while its revenue of $8.162 billion was in line with Refinitiv’s analyst estimates.

Netflix Falls Short of Q2 Revenue, EPS Expectations

For the upcoming second quarter, Netflix has predicted revenue of $8.242 billion and diluted earnings per share of $2.86. This projection falls short of Wall Street’s expectations of $8.476 billion in revenue and $3.05 in diluted EPS.

The streaming giant is considered a barometer for the streaming industry, which has experienced a slowdown in growth due to increased competition. Netflix added 1.75 million subscribers during the quarter, failing to meet analyst estimates of 2.06 million new subscribers.

Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Rebounds in Asia

A little over a year ago, Netflix experienced its first subscriber decline in over a decade, losing 200,000 subscribers. This resulted in a drop in the company’s stock and a revision of industry expectations by Wall Street.

In 2022, Netflix gained almost 9 million subscribers, half as many as the previous year, with much of the growth coming from Asia. The addition of subscribers from Asia and Latin America has impacted the company’s average revenue per user, leading to changes in its business model.

To address this, Netflix introduced a lower-priced version of its service that includes ads in 12 countries during the fourth quarter. Tthe ad-supported tier will have almost 10 million subscribers by the end of 2023.

In addition, Netflix officially launched its solution for password-sharing in 12 countries in February, following a test of “paid sharing” in Latin America. The company estimates that 100 million households are sharing passwords, with approximately 30 million households in the United States and Canada.

Wall Street Debates Potential Revenue Boost from Crackdown on Password Sharing

There is a lot of discussion on Wall Street about whether Netflix could convert all of the 100 million households that are sharing passwords, which could potentially generate $4.4 billion in additional revenue. Additionally, the crackdown on password sharing could help boost Netflix’s new advertising business by pushing these sharers towards the lower-priced version of the service.

