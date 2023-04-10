Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Mixed Trade as Wall Street Awaits Inflation Data, Bank Earnings

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US March inflation expected to come in slightly lower than previous month

JPMorgan and Citigroup scheduled to release Q1 earnings report on Friday

S&P 500 earnings predicted to decline by 5.2% in Q1 compared to last year

Overview

Investors anticipate the start of the first-quarter earnings season and the release of key inflation data as U.S. equity futures traded mixed early on Monday.

At 04:30 GMT, blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are trading 33676.00, up 17.00 or +0.05%. Benchmark S&P 500 Index futures are at 4131.25, down 0.75 or -0.02% and the tech-weighted NASDAQ Composite is at 13140.25, down 30.50 or -0.23%.

Last week, the Dow was the only index to notch a gain of 0.6%, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting losses of 0.1% and 1.1%, respectively.

US Job Growth Moderates in March, While Investors Eye CPI and Bank Earnings

Investors are expecting the market to remain volatile as some economic data releases from last week indicated signs of a weakening labor market. However, the March jobs report released on Friday showed a resilient economy and moderate inflation, which caused stock futures and Treasury yields to rise.

Nonfarm payrolls grew by 236,000 in March, slightly lower than the estimated 238,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, below the expected rate of 3.6%.

The data is consistent with the expectations of a slow-moving recession in the U.S., which justifies the possibility of another quarter-point rate hike in May.

Investors can expect a busy week of economic data, including the latest consumer price index and producer price index data, which will be crucial in determining whether the Fed will pause or end its rate hiking campaign.

Additionally, the first batch of companies reporting first-quarter financial results, starting with Tilray Brands on Monday and major banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup on Friday, will also be closely watched by investors.

Investors Await US March Inflation Figures Amid Interest Rate Concerns

Investors are eagerly anticipating the release of the March inflation figures for the US this week, which could help settle a key question on Wall Street regarding the near-term trajectory for interest rates.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, the consumer price index is expected to rise by 5.2% on an annual basis, which is slightly lower than the previous month’s figure of 6%. Core consumer price inflation is expected to rise 0.4% on a month-over-month basis, leading to an annual increase of 5.6%, which investors will also closely watch.

This report is of significant interest to investors as it could indicate whether the market has correctly predicted the future of interest rates.

S&P 500 Earnings Expected to Decline, But Major Banks Remain Strong in Q1

Daily S&P 500 Index

Investors will keep an eye on the first-quarter earnings report in the upcoming week, particularly major banks like JPMorgan and Citigroup who are scheduled to release their reports on Friday.

The S&P 500 earnings are predicted to decline by 5.2% in Q1 compared to last year. However, analysts expect the banking sector, including JPMorgan and Citigroup, to earn 4.4% more and generate 13.5% higher revenues in the quarter.

Although there might be a slight decrease in EPS estimates for JPMorgan and Citigroup, their Q1 earnings estimates have remained relatively stable.

Weak investment banking and other fee activities could affect major banks despite their strong net-interest income growth.

Investors are expecting provisions for loan losses to show up in the quarterly reports. Even though credit quality is still favorable.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.