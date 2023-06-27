NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Mixed Results as Walgreens Disappoints, Durable Goods Surge, Home Prices Vary

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US stock futures trade mixed after Walgreen’s disappointing earnings and strong durable goods data.

Walgreen’s lowers earnings guidance due to lower consumer spending and reduced demand for Covid-related products.

Durable goods orders in the US show strong growth, while housing prices experience mixed results.

Overview

US stock futures are trading mixed on Tuesday, shortly before the cash market opening, following the release of disappointing earnings from Walgreen’s and better than expected durable goods data and mixed housing market data. Investors are now looking forward to the next batch of economic data – Conference Board Consumer Confidence and New Home Sales while readying for the end of the second quarter and first half.

Daily US Wall St 30 (Dow)

At 13:24 GMT, Dow futures are trading 33946.00, down 25.00 or -0.07%. The S&P 500 Index is at 4376.50, up 6.25 or +0.14% and the Nasdaq Composite is trading 14910.00, up 53.50 or +0.36%.

Walgreen Drops 7% Following Disappointing Q3 Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance, the retail pharmacy chain, has lowered its full-year earnings guidance and reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter results. The company cited lower consumer spending and reduced demand for Covid vaccines and testing as the reasons for falling short of Wall Street expectations.

Daily Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

CEO Rosalind Brewer announced an increased cost-cutting initiative of $4.1 billion to enhance profitability in the U.S. health-care segment. Despite beating revenue expectations with sales of $35.42 billion, Walgreens’ net profit for the quarter declined by 59% to $118 million. The U.S. retail pharmacy segment saw a sales increase of 4.4%, while comparable sales at individual locations rose by 7%. However, Covid vaccine administration plummeted by 83% compared to the same period last year.

Shares of Walgreens fell approximately 7% in premarket trading following the release of the results. Despite the challenges, the company aims to execute its turnaround strategy for sustainable growth.

US Durable Goods Orders Surge

US durable goods orders continue strong growth, up 1.7% to $288.2 billion in May. Excluding transportation, orders rose 0.6%, and excluding defense, they surged 3.0%. Transportation equipment leads the growth with a 3.9% increase. The resilient manufacturing sector and rising demand for durable goods point to a positive outlook. Traders and investors should closely watch for potential market impact.

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index Dips

U.S. home prices experienced a slight decline, with the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index showing a -0.2% decrease in April. The 10-City and 20-City Composites also see decreases. However, Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta show gains. Miami leads with a 5.2% increase, while 17 out of 20 cities report lower prices.

US House Prices Rise Moderately in April

According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), U.S. house prices experienced a 0.7 percent increase in April compared to March, as reported by the seasonally adjusted monthly House Price Index (HPI®). The year-over-year growth from April 2022 to April 2023 was 3.1 percent. However, the previously reported March increase of 0.6 percent was revised downward to 0.5 percent.

Looking Ahead…

Investors are eagerly awaiting two appearances from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, hoping for insights into future monetary policy decisions. Powell’s recent comments hinted at potential interest rate hikes, making his upcoming remarks crucial. Additionally, Powell emphasized the Fed’s reliance on data for decision-making. Therefore, this week’s economic reports will play a vital role in shaping discussions at the central bank’s forthcoming policy meeting in July.

Meanwhile, investors remain vigilant about the situation in Russia following a brief uprising led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner Group, over the weekend. Developments in Russia are being closely monitored for potential implications on the geopolitical landscape and financial markets.

Traders and market participants should closely follow Powell’s statements and economic data releases, as they can significantly impact market sentiment and guide investment strategies. Additionally, staying informed about developments in Russia will provide insights into potential geopolitical risks that may influence market dynamics.

