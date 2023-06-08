NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Mixed Performance as Investors Await Catalysts

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Mixed performance in U.S. stocks as investors await key market catalysts.

Economic indicators show easing inflation and concerns about the labor market.

GameStop experiences share price decline due to CEO changes.

Overview

On Thursday, after the cash market opening, the major U.S. stock indexes are showing a mixed performance. Institutions and hedge funds remain on the sidelines, waiting for the next market catalyst. This catalyst could be the U.S. consumer inflation report on Tuesday or the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday. Investors also examine the recent rally, which analysts see as narrowly-based due to increased buying in AI-driven company shares.

At 14:00 GMT, the blue chip Dow is trading 33673.53, up 8.51 or +0.03%. The benchmark S&P 500 Index is at 4266.68, down 0.84 or -0.02% and the tech-weighted Nasdaq Composite is trading 13128.31, up 23.42 or +0.18%.

Traders Eye Fed’s Guidance

Daily US Wall St 30

Following a close encounter with the key 4,300 level, the S&P 500 is experiencing a decline after reaching its highest point since late August earlier in the week. Investors, finding themselves in a news vacuum with concluded earnings season and resolved debt ceiling issue, now focus on the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting. The market sentiment will be shaped by the crucial factors of the Fed’s guidance and the upcoming consumer price index data on Tuesday.

Inflation and Labor Market Concerns

Economic indicators suggest that inflation is gradually receding, although it still remains above the central bank’s targeted 2% level. Investors are closely monitoring the consumer price index numbers, set to be released on Tuesday, as it will provide further insights into inflationary pressures. Additionally, new weekly jobless claims data indicated a potential softening in the labor market, reaching the highest level since October 2021. This increase has led to expectations that the Federal Reserve may pause its rate-hiking campaign at the upcoming meeting.

Fed’s Stance and Market Expectations

Market sentiment is currently leaning towards a 73% chance that the Fed will maintain interest rates at their current levels. Nonetheless, investors are eagerly awaiting policymaker’s guidance at the June 13-14 meeting. The central bank’s stance on interest rates and its outlook on the economy will likely have a significant impact on market direction in the short term.

GameStop Faces Turmoil

GameStop, the video game retailer, experienced a substantial decline of approximately 19% in its share price. The firing of CEO Matthew Furlong and the appointment of Ryan Cohen as executive chairman led to the downturn. Investors closely monitor GameStop’s future, as leadership changes impact strategy and performance.

Short-Term Forecast

The market awaits the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, focusing on the bank’s guidance and consumer price index data. Inflation easing and labor market concerns raise interest. However, there’s a possibility the Fed may pause rate-hiking, but outcomes and impact remain uncertain. It is suggested that investors must stay vigilant and react accordingly.

