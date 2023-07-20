NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Mixed Performance Amid Disappointing Earnings from Netflix, Tesla

Highlights

Mixed performance: Dow rises while S&P 500 and Nasdaq dip.

Earnings highlights: Netflix and Tesla disappoint, Johnson & Johnson exceeds expectations.

Market sentiment: Optimism fueled by strong earnings and Dow’s winning streak.

Overview

The major US stock indices are experiencing a mixed performance on Thursday as traders digested a flurry of corporate earnings reports and fresh economic data. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped slightly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its upward trajectory, signaling a potential nine-day winning streak, the longest since 2017.

Corporate Earnings Highlights

Netflix, the popular streaming giant, reported disappointing second-quarter earnings, causing its shares to drop by 6%. The company’s revenue of $8.19 billion fell short of analysts’ expectations of $8.3 billion. Tesla also faced a decline of 4.9% after CEO Elon Musk and other executives revealed that vehicle production would slow in the third quarter due to factory improvements. However, Johnson & Johnson bucked the trend, exceeding analyst expectations with its earnings per share and revenue, leading to a more than 2% rise in its shares. Overall, 74% of S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings thus far have surpassed expectations, instilling optimism for a positive economic outlook.

Market Sentiment

Despite a contingent of bear market prognosticators, recent trends and strong corporate earnings suggest that the market’s performance is more than a bear market rally. The ongoing strength in earnings has created an optimistic sentiment, hinting at a potential soft landing for the economy. The Dow’s recent eight-day winning streak, its longest since September 2019, further contributes to this positive sentiment.

Economic Data

In economic news, the labor market showed signs of improvement, with jobless claims falling to 228,000 for the week ended July 15, surpassing economists’ expectations of 240,000. However, continuing claims increased to 1.754 million, slightly higher than the estimated 1.73 million. Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area, on the other hand, experienced a decline beyond expectations, as indicated by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s manufacturing index reading of -13.5, worse than the estimated -10. This contractionary figure suggests a pullback, with declines observed in new orders and shipments, while the prices received index surged.

Short-Term Outlook

In light of the mixed performance of stock indices, the market’s focus on corporate earnings, and the economic data, a cautious approach may be warranted. Traders will closely monitor future earnings reports and economic indicators to assess whether the current positive sentiment will persist or if market dynamics may shift in the short term.

In conclusion, the US stock market demonstrated a mixed performance, with the Dow outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. While Netflix and Tesla faced setbacks, Johnson & Johnson showcased strong earnings. The positive trend of corporate earnings contributes to an optimistic outlook for the economy. Economic data revealed improvements in jobless claims, but a decline in manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area. Traders will remain vigilant as they navigate the market in the coming days, considering the latest earnings reports and economic indicators.

