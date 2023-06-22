NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Investors on Edge as Powell’s Hawkish Stance Puts Wall Street on Alert

Highlights

Powell’s hawkish stance raises concerns about future rate hikes.

Tesla’s downgrade highlights worries about a narrow stock rally.

Steady unemployment claims and sector losses contribute to market caution.

Overview

Wall Street is experiencing cautious trading on Thursday as investors eagerly await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s continued testimony. Powell’s hawkish stance on interest rate hikes during his Senate committee appearance has left the market on edge. According to the CME FedWatch tool, financial markets anticipate a 25-basis-point rate increase in July, despite Powell’s remarks, with no further hikes expected thereafter.

Powell and the Fed

Investors remain apprehensive about Powell’s testimony and its potential implications for future interest rate policy. His hawkish stance reinforced expectations of a rate increase in July, raising concerns about the broader economic impact. The ongoing decline in Wall Street’s major indexes underlines the market’s sensitivity to rate-sensitive megacap companies and their vulnerability to interest rate expectations.

Stock Performances

After Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla, citing the stock as “fully-valued” after recent gains, Tesla, a prominent player in the electric vehicle market, experienced a 2.2% decline. This downgrade reflects mounting concerns about the sustainability of Tesla’s rally. Meanwhile, investors remain cautious about a narrow stock rally, casting doubt on the long-term viability of recent market gains.

Sector Performances

Among the 11 major S&P sectors, materials and energy sectors suffered the most significant losses, contributing to the overall decline in Wall Street’s major indexes. This decline highlights the market’s cautious sentiment, with investors remaining vigilant about potential risks associated with these sectors.

Economic Data

Attention is focused on the labor market as initial state unemployment benefit claims remain steady at a 20-month high. This signals a potential softening in the labor market and raises broader economic concerns. Investors closely monitor these developments as they could influence the Federal Reserve’s decision-making on interest rates. The stability of yields on the 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes during Powell’s testimony suggests that investors are awaiting further insights before adjusting their expectations.

Short-Term Forecast

The market is engulfed in uncertainty as investors eagerly await further statements from Powell, which will shape market sentiment and provide clarity on future interest rate decisions. Wall Street remains vigilant as concerns persist regarding the Fed’s tightening cycle and its impact on the broader economy. The decline in major indexes, coupled with the downgraded outlook for Tesla and the apprehensive sentiment surrounding a narrow stock rally, underscores the prevailing sense of unease. With investors closely monitoring Powell’s guidance and economic indicators, the near-term outlook remains clouded, prompting a cautious approach to decision-making.

