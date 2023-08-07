NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Investors Eye Inflation Data as Dow Leaps Forward on Strong Earnings

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dow advances over 300 points amid strong earnings reports.

Corporate developments drive significant stock fluctuations.

Upcoming inflation data pivotal for Federal Reserve’s policy.

Overview

As Wall Street springs back into action, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seizing the moment, driving ahead by more than 300 points. This swift resurgence reflects an upbeat investor sentiment, fueled by a combination of robust corporate earnings and anticipation for crucial inflation data releases.

Berkshire Hathaway, Elanco: Standout Performers

Daily US Wall St 30

The day’s standout performers were diverse. Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle, leapt by over 2% following a pleasing earnings report. Meanwhile, Elanco, a player in the animal healthcare sector, saw a boost of over 6% following an earnings report that outpaced Wall Street’s projections. Conversely, Tyson Foods saw an 8% dip in the wake of an unimpressive report.

Campbell Soup Moving into Pasta Sauce

Further stirring the pot, Campbell Soup announced its acquisition of pasta sauce maker Sovos Brands, causing the latter’s stocks to skyrocket by over 25%. As a consequence, Campbell Soup’s shares plunged almost 2%, reaching their lowest value in over a year. In other corporate developments, Dow-leader Boeing enjoyed a more than 2% increase, while artificial intelligence giant Nvidia shrugged off last week’s 4% slump to rise by over 1%.

Tesla CFO Quits, Share Price Falls

In the electric vehicle industry, Tesla grappled with the departure of its long-standing CFO, Zachary Kirkhorn, replacing him with accounting chief Vaibhav Taneja. This development contributed to Tesla’s shares trending downwards.

Stocks Trying to Recover from Last Week’s Losses

Despite these promising figures, the shadow of last week’s disappointing performances still lingers. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 registered their worst weeks since March, slipping by approximately 2.9% and 2.3% respectively. The Dow fared slightly better, wrapping up the week with a modest 1.1% decline.

Inflation, Fed Policy Expectations to Set the Tone

Investors now await the release of July’s consumer and producer price index data, set to shape the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path. The last meeting of the Fed hinted at a potentially longer period of higher rates, and the coming data will play a pivotal role in determining whether this becomes a reality. The New York Fed President, John Williams, forecasts a potential dip in interest rates by early 2024, echoing the sentiments of Governor Michelle Bowman, who also suggested that more rate hikes might be necessary to reach the inflation target of 2%.

