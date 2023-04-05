Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Investors Brace for ADP Private Payrolls Report Amid Inflation Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Johnson & Johnson agrees to $8.9bn settlement for talc cancer claims

Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates above 5% to control inflation

ADP private payrolls report expected to show rise of 210k jobs in March

Overview

On Wednesday, U.S. stock futures were lower as traders evaluated the state of the global economy following a losing session on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 45 points or 0.1%, while S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100 futures fell 0.2% each.

Johnson & Johnson shares rose nearly 3% in premarket trading after the company agreed to pay $8.9 billion over 25 years to settle cancer claims related to its talc products.

Investors digested the latest job openings report which suggests the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the labor market may be taking effect. The number of available positions fell below 10 million in February for the first time in nearly two years.

Wednesday’s economic reports include the ADP private payrolls report, with economists expecting a rise of 210,000 jobs in March, and the ISM Services Index forecast to have a reading of 54.3, down from 55.1 in the previous release.

Concerns over higher rates resurfaced as New Zealand’s central bank increased rates by 50 basis points, citing inflation that was “too high and persistent.”

The energy market added to uncertainty this week after OPEC+ announced it would cut output by 1.16 million barrels of oil per day.

Johnson & Johnson to Pay $8.9bn in Talc Lawsuit Settlement

Daily NASDAQ Composite Index

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has agreed to pay $8.9 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that talc in its iconic Baby Powder and other products caused cancer.

The company will pay the sum over the next 25 years, and it dwarfs J&J’s original offer of $2 billion. The deal follows a January appeals court ruling that invalidated J&J’s “Texas two-step” bankruptcy maneuver.

The company will place its talc subsidiary, LTL Management, into bankruptcy proceedings a second time, with the intent to present a reorganization plan containing the proposed settlement to a judge as soon as May 14.

Fed’s Mester Says Interest Rates Need to Exceed 5% to Control Inflation

Daily Johnson & Johnson

Loretta Mester, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, has stated that the Federal Reserve will need to raise rates further to curb inflation. Mester said the amount of the increase will depend on how inflation and demand are moving.

She also said that in her projection, the Federal Funds Rate will move above 5% and stay in positive territory for some time to keep inflation expectations anchored.

Despite this, the Fed’s efforts to slow the labor market may be having an impact, with job openings falling below 10 million in February for the first time in nearly two years.

Short-Term Outlook

Despite Wednesday’s early weakness losses, some analysts believe there’s potential for a positive tone in April as inflation expectations decrease and economic data continues to surprise to the upside.

Traders are expecting the latest ADP private payrolls report before the bell at 12:15 GMT. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting a rise of 210,000 jobs in March, down from an increase of 242,000 in the previous month.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar

