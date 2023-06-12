NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Investors Await Inflation Data, Fed Meeting

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Futures lower, awaiting inflation data and Fed meeting.

Fed’s stance on inflation progress crucial for market sentiment.

Positive market performance raises investor optimism, despite limited company participation.

Overview

S&P 500 futures is inching lower early Monday as traders eagerly awaited the latest inflation data and the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting.

At 07:44 GMT, Dow futures are trading 34265.00, up 63.00 or +0.18%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 4360.25, up 11.50 or +0.26% and Nasdaq futures are trading 14785.50, up 49.75 or +0.34%.

Last week, the S&P 500 recorded its fourth consecutive week of gains, reaching its highest level since August. On Friday, the broader market index closed at 4,298.86, edging up by 0.11%. The Dow industrials experienced a modest increase of 43.17 points, or 0.13%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.16%.

Inflation Eases, Market Optimism Soars

Daily S&P 500 Index

Skepticism lingers among investors as mega-cap tech stocks dominate. Yet, signs of easing inflation fuel optimism, indicating potential market momentum.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee believes the upcoming week is crucial. Fed’s acknowledgment of inflation progress and potential rate hike pause may boost specific sectors.

Anticipation Grows: Fed Pause Likely

Based on the CME FedWatch Tool, there is currently a 70% likelihood that the Fed will halt rate hikes in its June meeting. This expectation adds to the anticipation surrounding global central bank meetings scheduled for this week, including those of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and the European Central Bank.

Economic Data Surge Fuels Market Focus

Several key economic data releases are on the horizon. On Monday, Japan’s producer price index and China’s new yuan loans will be announced. The U.S. consumer price index for May will be released during the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled from the 13th to the 14th. Tuesday’s focus will be on the consumer price index, as investors closely monitor the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Thursday brings a flood of economic data from China: industrial production, retail sales, unemployment rate, and May home prices. New Zealand releases Q1 GDP, Japan shares May trade balance and April machinery orders. Additionally, the Eurozone Central Bank announces its latest interest rate decision.

Market Outlook Hinges on Inflation, Central Banks

As market participants gear up for the week ahead, the latest inflation data, central bank meetings, and economic indicators will be crucial factors influencing market sentiment. The Fed’s stance on inflation progress could potentially spur interest in sectors that have lagged behind in the recent rally. Nonetheless, caution should be exercised, and investors should closely monitor the outcomes of central bank meetings and economic indicators to navigate market fluctuations effectively.

