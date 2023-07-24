NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Investors Await Fed’s Decision Amid Earnings Rush

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. futures remain steady, awaiting earnings reports and Fed decision.

Investor sentiment turns slightly bearish, profit-taking likely.

Fed’s policy decision and economic indicators impact short-term outlook.

Overview

U.S. futures remained relatively steady on Monday, as investors eagerly awaited crucial earnings reports and the Federal Reserve’s significant policy decision. S&P 500 futures and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures showed a modest 0.2% increase, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose by 0.33%. Last week, the Dow achieved a record-breaking 10-day rally, while the S&P 500 closed at 4,536.34 with a 0.7% gain, and the Nasdaq Composite experienced a slight 0.6% decline, closing at 14,032.81.

Investor Sentiment Turns Slightly Bearish

Daily S&P 500 Index

Investor sentiment seems to be turning slightly bearish, leading some to consider profit-taking to lock in gains achieved this year. Particularly for those who have enjoyed impressive returns from tech and FAANG stocks, selling some of their investments appears to be on the agenda. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean exiting the market entirely. Should the Fed take a more dovish approach, investors may seek stocks that benefit from easing financial conditions, potentially expanding their focus beyond the FAANG and tech sectors.

Anticipation High for Fed’s Decision

Investors are eagerly anticipating the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday, expecting a quarter-percentage-point increase in rates. Chair Jerome Powell’s comments will be closely monitored to gauge the central bank’s stance on future economic measures aimed at achieving a soft landing for the economy. Additionally, attention is focused on the personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, and the advance estimate for second-quarter economic growth, expected to be released later in the week.

Earnings: Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon Featured

The week ahead is set to be the busiest one of the earnings season, with Thursday being the most intense day. Notable companies, including Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta, will provide their financial updates, as well as several big pharma, industrial, and big oil companies.

Short-Term Forecast: Profit-Taking Likely

With investors adopting a slightly bearish sentiment and the market’s anticipation of the Fed’s decision and key economic indicators, the short-term outlook may trend towards flat or lower performance. Profit-taking is likely, especially for those with significant year-to-date gains from tech and FAANG stocks. However, the market’s trajectory remains uncertain and could be influenced by the Fed’s policy stance and corporate earnings reports throughout the week. Investors will closely monitor these developments to make informed decisions and navigate the market’s dynamic landscape.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.