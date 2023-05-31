NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: In Negative Territory as Debt Ceiling Deal Awaits Approval

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Stock indexes open lower due to federal debt ceiling debate.

Market performance driven by tech-heavy NASDAQ and AI excitement.

Dow Jones Industrial Average experiences significant decline during trading month.

Overview

The major U.S. stock indexes opened lower today as traders closely watched the federal debt ceiling debate in Washington. President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy reached a deal over the weekend to limit federal spending and raise the debt ceiling, but it still needs to be approved. Yesterday, the deal passed a crucial test and will be voted on today around 12:30 GMT.

At 14:24 GMT, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading 32817.27, down 225.51 or -0.68%. The benchmark S&P 500 Index is at 4175.52, down 30.00 or -0.71% and the tech-weighted Nasdaq is trading 12933.42, down 84.00 or -0.65%. With just Wednesday’s session left in the trading month, the Nasdaq Composite is up more than 6%. The S&P 500, however, is up only about 0.4%, while the Dow has fallen around 3.6%.

Daily Dow Jones Industrial Average

Rep. Patrick McHenry, a GOP negotiator, expressed confidence that they have enough votes to pass the deal. However, there are concerns on Wall Street about the narrow strength of the market.

The Nasdaq, which is heavily influenced by technology companies, has been performing well, largely due to the excitement around artificial intelligence. Nvidia briefly reached a market cap of over $1 trillion on Tuesday. But some traders worry that the market lacks broad participation and early cyclicals alongside AI.

Notable Stock Moves in Early Trading

In the early session of today’s trading, several notable stock movements took place. SoFi, the financial services platform, experienced a nearly 7% increase, likely driven by news of a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and resume student loan payments. Twilio, a communications platform, saw its shares gain 3.6% following news of potential changes to the company’s board and divestitures by Legion Partners.

On the other hand, Anheuser-Busch, the beer giant, declined by 1.7% due to lower sales volume across its product portfolio, with Bud Light experiencing a significant 25.7% fall. C3.AI, an artificial intelligence company, saw its stock decline by 5.8% ahead of its quarterly results.

Carvana, an online car retailer, saw its shares fall around 4%, despite a strong performance earlier this year, where it gained 189% since the beginning of 2023. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the technology company, experienced a nearly 8% drop after reporting mixed quarterly numbers, with revenue falling short of estimates despite beating earnings expectations.

Ambarella, a chip stock, experienced a significant drop of 18% after sharing disappointing guidance for the second quarter, with revenue expectations below analysts’ estimates. Advance Auto Parts, the car parts retailer, suffered a substantial decline of over 25% due to a wide earnings miss, along with a reduction in its quarterly dividend.

It’s important to note that these rankings are based on the early session’s performance and may change throughout the trading day as the market fluctuates.

Short-Term Bearish Outlook

The short-term forecast for the U.S. stock market is leaning towards the bearish side. The major U.S. stock indexes opened lower, indicating a negative start to the trading day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and NASDAQ are all currently trading in negative territory.

While there is optimism regarding the passing of the deal to limit federal spending and raise the debt ceiling, concerns about the narrow strength of the market have been raised on Wall Street. The performance of the market has been driven primarily by the tech-heavy NASDAQ, influenced by excitement surrounding artificial intelligence. However, there are worries about the lack of broad participation and early cyclicals alongside AI.

Additionally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has experienced a significant decline of around 3.6% during the trading month, further indicating a bearish sentiment.

