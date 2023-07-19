NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings Miss Analyst Expectations

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Q2 earnings fall short of expectations, posing challenges for CEO.

Lower earnings per share and revenue highlight difficulties in investment banking and trading.

Potential write-downs and reliance on volatile Wall Street activities contribute to weaker results.

Overview

Goldman Sachs, one of Wall Street’s leading banks, reported its second-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday. The results fell short of analysts’ expectations, adding to the challenges faced by CEO David Solomon.

EPS Slightly Lower than Expected

Daily Goldman Sachs Group,Inc

The bank reported earnings of $3.08 per share, slightly lower than the expected $3.18. Revenue stood at $10.9 billion, compared to the estimated $10.84 billion. These figures highlight the difficult environment for Goldman Sachs, particularly in its core businesses of investment banking and trading.

Issue Write-Down Warning

Goldman Sachs has warned investors about potential write-downs on commercial real estate and impairments related to the planned sale of its fintech unit, GreenSky. These factors contribute to the anticipation of weaker results under Solomon’s leadership. Unlike its more diversified rivals, Goldman Sachs relies heavily on revenue generated from volatile Wall Street activities, which can lead to significant returns during prosperous times but also result in underperformance when markets are uncooperative.

Projects 25% Decline in Trading Revenue

The bank had projected a 25% decline in trading revenue for the quarter. Additionally, investment banking has been hindered by subdued issuance and initial public offerings due to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases. However, Goldman Sachs may still have a chance to surpass its guidance, as evidenced by JPMorgan Chase’s better-than-expected trading and banking results, which improved towards the end of the quarter.

Ready to Leave Consumer Banking

Looking ahead, analysts are likely to inquire about Solomon’s plans to retreat from the bank’s ill-fated expansion into consumer banking. There have been reports of discussions to offload Goldman Sachs’ Apple Card business to American Express. Although the progress of these talks remains unclear.

Stock Under Pressure

Goldman Sachs shares have experienced a modest decline of nearly 2% this year, in contrast to the approximately 18% drop seen in the KBW Bank Index. Recent earnings reports from other major banks such as JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley have generally exceeded analysts’ expectations, thanks to higher interest rates.

Short-Term Outlook: Facing Challenges

In conclusion, Goldman Sachs’ second-quarter earnings fell short of expectations, reflecting the challenging environment for the bank’s key businesses. However, there is a possibility of exceeding projections. Additionally, analysts are keen to learn about future plans to refocus the bank’s operations. Despite the recent dip in share price, Goldman Sachs remains a significant player in the financial industry, and market conditions continue to evolve.



