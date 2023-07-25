NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: GM’s Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

GM to reveal strong Q2 earnings and EV plans.

Dow’s longest winning streak since Feb 2017.

Investors anticipate Fed’s policy decision and economic outlook.

Overview

U.S. stock futures showed little change on Tuesday following the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s impressive winning streak, its longest since February 2017. The Dow rose over 183 points in the last session, marking its 11th consecutive winning session and reaching its highest level since April 2022. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw gains of 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

At 10:30 GMT, blue chip Dow futures are trading 35556.00, down 25.00 or -0.07%. Benchmark S&P 500 Index futures are at 4586.25, up 2.75 or +0.06% and tech-heavy Nasdaq futures are at 15603.00, up 41.75 or +0.27%.

General Motors’ Second Quarter Results Surpass Expectations, Raises 2023 Guidance

Daily General Motors Company

General Motors (GM) impressed investors with its robust second-quarter results, reporting significant year-over-year growth. As a result, the automaker is raising its 2023 guidance for the second time this year, instilling confidence in its future performance.

GM’s adjusted earnings per share for Q2 reached $1.91, outperforming Wall Street’s average estimate of $1.85, compiled by Refinitiv. The company’s revenue also exceeded expectations, coming in at $44.75 billion, compared to the projected $42.64 billion.

Driven by this strong performance, GM’s shares have surged approximately 17% year-to-date, despite closing at $39.30 per share on Monday, slightly lower than its 52-week high of $43.63 per share set in February.

GM to Implement Aggressive Cost-Cutting Measures.

In response to its robust financial position, GM announced plans to intensify cost-cutting efforts. The automaker aims to reduce expenditures by $3 billion, which is $1 billion more than its previous target. GM’s CFO, Paul Jacobson, disclosed that the cost reductions will encompass sales and marketing spending, salary employment, and various other expenses.

The favorable Q2 results and the company’s proactive cost-cutting initiatives have instilled confidence among investors, leading to increased bullish sentiment towards GM stock.

In conclusion, General Motors’ outstanding Q2 performance has exceeded market expectations, prompting the company to raise its 2023 guidance and implement aggressive cost-cutting measures. These developments have generated optimism among investors, driving GM’s stock higher despite broader market fluctuations. As the company continues to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities, the short-term outlook remains bullish for GM.

Short-Term Outlook: Cautiously Bullish Ahead of Alphabet, Microsoft Earnings, Fed Decision

Among the companies reporting earnings besides General Motors are General Electric, Verizon, Alphabet, and Microsoft.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields rose as the Federal Reserve’s meeting commenced, and investors considered the outlook for interest rate decisions from major global central banks expected this week.

In conclusion, the U.S. stock market has shown remarkable strength, driven by strong earnings and economic growth. Investors are eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve’s policy decision. However, cautious optimism prevails, as the market continues to navigate economic and earnings risks.



