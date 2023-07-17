NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500: Futures Stable as Investors Await Earnings Surge

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US stock index futures show little movement ahead of busy earnings week.

Positive market sentiment driven by solid bank earnings and easing inflation.

Analysts anticipate challenging earnings season, while Fed blackout and rate hike expectations loom.

Overview

US stock index futures showed little movement on Monday as investors geared up for a busy week of corporate earnings reports. Following a strong performance last week, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its best weekly gain since March, investors are eagerly awaiting the release of earnings from major financial institutions such as Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs. Additionally, results from United Airlines, Las Vegas Sands, Tesla, and Netflix are also on the docket.

At 10:26 GMT, Dow futures are trading 34596.00, down 82.00 or -0.24%. S&P 500 futures are at 4529.50, down 7.25 or -0.16% and Nasdaq futures are trading 15680.25, down 14.00 or -0.09%.

Goldilocks Scenario Boosts Sentiment

Daily S&P 500

Last week’s positive market sentiment was fueled by solid bank earnings and softer inflation reports, which raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could successfully manage inflation without triggering a recession. The current situation has been described as a “Goldilocks scenario” where inflation is easing while unemployment remains near record lows. Despite some price-related concerns, the prevailing view is increasingly leaning toward a soft landing and controlled disinflation, which has excited the market.

Challenging Earnings Season Ahead

However, analysts are predicting a challenging earnings season ahead, with S&P 500 earnings expected to decline by more than 7% compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, early reports show that approximately 80% of the 6% of S&P 500 companies that have released their second-quarter earnings have exceeded consensus EPS expectations, while 67% have surpassed sales expectations.

Fed Enters ‘Blackout Period’

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters its “blackout period” ahead of its upcoming policy meeting in July. Market participants are anticipating a nearly 97% chance of an interest rate hike by the central bank later this month, following a pause in June.

Treasury Yields Dip Overnight

On the economic front, US Treasury yields dipped as investors assessed the outlook for the economy and monetary policy, following last week’s lower-than-expected consumer and wholesale inflation data. This week’seconomic calendaris relatively light, with the focus shifting toward the upcoming rate-setting meeting of the Federal Reserve.

As of 4:30 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was trading over two basis points lower at 3.7970%, while the 2-year Treasury yield fell by more than one basis point to 4.7318%.

Short-Term Outlook: Earnings Dependent

In summary, US stock futures are lower as investors prepared for a flurry of earnings reports, particularly from major financial institutions. The market continues to benefit from positive sentiment driven by strong bank earnings and a favorable inflation outlook. However, analysts expect a challenging earnings season overall. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has entered its “blackout period,” and investors are highly confident of an impending interest rate hike. Economic data releases this week are limited, with the market focusing on the upcoming Fed policy meeting. Treasury yields dipped amid considerations of the economy’s outlook and future monetary policy decisions.

